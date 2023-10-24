NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
The Steelers were back in action after a week off and in Los Angeles to face Sean McVay’s Rams. Embattled coordinator Matt Canada’s offense totaled just 110 yards in the first three quarters, and Mike Tomlin’s team trailed 17-10 with 15 minutes to play. Pittsburgh rolled up 190 total yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter.
Tomlin’s team got a generous spot on a fourth-down sneak by Kenny Pickett which enabled the Steelers to run out the clock. Despite the early struggles, the Steelers played turnover-free football. Pickett threw for 230 yards.
The Buccaneers failed to score a touchdown last Sunday in a frustrating loss home loss to the Lions. The team hosted the rival Falcons on Sunday. The team’s offensive issues continued on Sunday. Todd Bowles’ team would recover three fumbles by Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder and still managed to come up with only 13 points.
Of course, Bowles’ club had two turnovers of its own, including a Baker Mayfield interception. More disappointing was the performance of the Bucs’ defense, which allowed 401 total yards – including 156 yards on the ground
There was a lot of excitement with the hiring of former Texans’ Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans to be the franchise’s newest head coach. Houston was busy in free agency. General manager Nick Caserio was aggressive and drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson with the second and third overall picks.
After a 0-2 start, the Texans have won three of their last four contests, including a 37-17 victory at Jacksonville. That means the team has already equaled their 2022 victory total. It’s a team with a very promising future.