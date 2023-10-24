NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
Winners of three straight games, Doug Pederson’s club was in the Crescent City to take on the up-and-down New Orleans Saints. There were some early missteps by the first-place Jaguars but the club regrouped and took a 24-9 lead midway through the third quarter. Trevor Lawrence finished the game with 203 passing yards and one score.
That touchdown came with 3:08 to play, a 44-yard connection with wideout Christian Kirk. It came after the Saints staged a rally which saw the game tied at 24-all. Travis Etienne ran for two scores for the third consecutive game.
The Falcons were looking for their first win at Tampa since 2019 as Arthur Smith’s club took on the first-place Buccaneers. The team once again struggled to find the end zone, but Atlanta’s defense would be the big story as it made its share of key plays and overcame second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder’s three lost fumbles.
With the scored tied at 13-all with less than a minute to play, Ridder found Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain, It helped set up Younghoe Koo’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game as Smith’s team stole a victory.
Last Sunday was a frustrating afternoon for the Seahawks as they moved the football against the Bengals but managed only 13 points. The team looked to get back on track when they hosted the Cardinals. Pete Carroll’s team came up with a 10-point win, but it was a pretty sloppy effort as Seattle turned over the ball three times.
Second-year running back Kenneth Walker finished with 105 of the team’s 115 rushing yards. More importantly, the rival San Francisco 49ers have lost two straight games and now have just as many losses as Carroll’s club (2).