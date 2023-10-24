NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
Including a playoff victory in 2021, the Bills were 6-1 in their last seven meetings with the Patriots as they took on Bill Belichick’s club at Foxborough. However, the reigning AFC East champions dug themselves an early hole and played catch-up for most of the afternoon. In the end, Buffalo’s disappointing defense couldn’t close the door.
Sean McDermott’s team never made quarterback Mac Jones uncomfortable. Buffalo sacked him only once and allowed him to hit on 25-of-30 throws for 272 yards and two TDs. The Bills’ three losses equal their 2022 total.
The NFC North-leading Lions hit the road for the second consecutive week and took on the Ravens at Baltimore. A year ago, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games, but one of those losses was an ugly 37-23 setback at Carolina (Week 16) in which the defense allowed 570 total yards, including a disturbing 320 yards on the ground.
Sunday’s loss at Baltimore was reminiscent of that performance. Dan Campbell’s club wasn’t very competitive in giving up 503 total yards, and the Ravens’ touchdown drives covered 75, 68, 92, 80 and 94 yards, respectively.
The team was in Indianapolis hoping to avoid a letdown against the Colts. Deshaun Watson got the start but was sidelined late in the first quarter. P.J. Walker came up big when it counted most in the fourth quarter. He led the team on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Kareem Hunt one-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds to play.
Talk about a performance? Defensive end Myles Garrett finished the game with nine tackles, a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles. He knocked down a pass and a blocked a field goal and the Browns need every bit of it.