NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
Mike McCarthy’s club has been somewhat of a mystery to date. The Cowboys have alternated wins and losses in their last five games. In four victories, the club has outscored the opposition by a comfortable 128-30 count. On the other hand, losses at Arizona (28-16) and at San Francisco (42-10) saw them downed by a 70-26 score.
Quarterback Dak Prescott has dealt with his share of criticism and some of it warranted. He’s thrown just six TD passes compared to four interceptions, but three of those picks came in the Sunday night loss to the 49ers.
It was an interconference showdown in Philadelphia as the Dolphins and Eagles clashed in a battle of division leaders. A few weeks ago, Mike McDaniel’s team was pushed around at Buffalo and hoped to make amends.
Miami’s issues in the trenches remain an issue. The Dolphins totaled minus-7 yards rushing in the first half, albeit on four attempts, and finished the evening with a season-low 244 total yards while the offense scored just one touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 216 yards and one score but was sacked 10 times and picked off once.
The Niners saw their 15-game regular season winning streak end last week at Cleveland. Kyle Shanahan’s team was at Minnesota on Monday night looking to bounce back. The San Francisco offense would be a bit shorthanded on Monday night. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was out, however running back Christian McCaffrey was available.
It was the 49ers’ heralded defense that laid an egg in the Twin Cities. It allowed a whopping 452 total yards in the five-point loss. Perhaps the biggest surprise was that Nick Bosa and company failed to sack Kirk Cousins.