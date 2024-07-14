NFL Preseason 2024 TV Schedule: Full list of national TV games
By Kevin Perez
The 2024 NFL Preseason is set to kick off on August 8 with a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. It'll be the first look at the rookies for both teams, as it will be for every team in the preseason, but also a look at the players deeper on all 32 NFL rosters entering training camp and the preseason trying to make it to Week 1.
Each team is set to play three games, except the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans who are slated to play an additional game in the Hall of Fame Game on August 1.
NFL Network is set to feature 21 live preseason games throughout the entire three weeks while there will be other national broadcasts as well. Let's take a look at the full nationally televised schedule that fans can tune in for in the NFL Preseason.
NFL Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, August 1
- Houston Texans at Chicago Bears - 8:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
NFL Preseason Week 1
Thursday, August 8
- Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Friday, August 9
- Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Saturday, August 10
- Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills - 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings - 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, August 11
- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
NFL Preseason Week 2
Thursday, August 15
- Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots - 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Saturday, August 17
- Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears - 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders - 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, August 18
- Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos - 8:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers - 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
NFL Preseason Week 3
Thursday, August 22
- Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals - 8:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Friday, August 23
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders - 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Saturday, August 24
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions - 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys - 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- New York Giants at New York Jets - 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks - 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, August 25
- Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints - 2:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos - 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New England Patriots at Washington Commanders - 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC)
When is Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season?
The regular season is set to kick off on September 5 as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship Game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. We will also have the NFL Sao Paulo game on Friday, September 6 with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles playing in Brazil.
The full slate for Week 1 of the regular season will take place on Sunday, September 8 and conclude on Monday, September 9 with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.