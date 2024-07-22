How many NFL Preseason games do teams play?
By Curt Bishop
The NFL season will kick off at the beginning of September. The Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance to defend their most recent Super Bowl win and get back to the top. However, before the season kicks off, we have some NFL preseason action.
Like the NBA and NHL, the NFL has preseason games to prepare for the regular season. Obviously, these games mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, as they are not part of the regular season schedule and are more or less tune-ups for the season.
But how many preseason games does each NFL team play? When does it take place, and how long is the preseason period?
How many NFL preseason games are there?
Each NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game. This year, that game will be between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. But the rest of the preseason action doesn't get started until the following week. The Hall of Fame Game takes place on Thursday, August 1.
Following the Hall of Fame Game, there are three weeks for preseason games. Each team will play one game per week. So, with the exception of the teams playing in the Hall of Fame, each team will play three games. The first games will take place on August 8, 9, and 10. The second games will take place on August 15, 16, and 17.
The games in Week 3 are spread out a little more. There will be games on August 22, 23, and 24. However, there will be a few games on August 25 so as to have some Sunday preseason action. For example, the Tennessee Titans will play the New Orleans Saints on the 25th, while the Denver Broncos play the Arizona Cardinals, and so on.
The offseason is almost over, and it will soon be time to kick off yet another NFL season.