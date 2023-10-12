NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB in the NFL right now?
It has been an interesting year for NFL quarterbacks, with the rankings showing a wild change from preseason. Where does Joe Burrow rank after a slow start, is Bill Belichick coaching the worst quarterback in football, and can Patrick Mahomes hold off Josh Allen for number one?
By Nick Villano
20. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr was supposed to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, but he returned immediately and put a whooping on the New England Patriots. He didn't have to do much, since the defense was giving them multiple short fields. He was still very efficient and threw for two touchdowns. The Saints have three straight games against the NFC South, and if Carr can continue his style of play with the weapons around him, he's sure to rise on this list soon.
19. Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals
Prior to training camp, we declared the Arizona Cardinals as the worst quarterback situation in football. Colt McCoy looked like the likely starter. Clayton Tune was fighting for reps. Then, the Cards acquired Joshua Dobbs. He's been a breath of fresh air in the quarterback room. His play has the Cardinals pressing pause on Kyler Murray's return (although, that was always a possibility). His six touchdowns and two interceptions are impressive based on his expectations. He's a middle-of-the-pack guy, and that's much more than the Cardinals expected.
18. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Justin Fields was near the bottom of the list just two weeks ago. Two amazing weeks later, and now he finds himself in the top 20. It's probably going to be a similar roller coaster all season. He has gained serious chemistry with DJ Moore and Cole Kmet, but he needs to get Darnell Mooney and his other weapons involved if this current stretch is going to continue. For now, Fields still looks like a decent NFL quarterback. Come talk to us after he plays the Vikings this weekend.
17. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy G is another player who was lower on this list up until recently. He worked his way back for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he helped them beat the Packers. Honestly, Garoppolo has a ton of help around him. Josh Jacobs looks good again after a slow start, and DaVante Adams is still an all-time great. Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow are really good as two and three on the depth chart. This feels like liking the situation more than liking the QB.
16. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How about this Baker Mayfield guy? He went to Tampa with seriously low expectations. He beat Kyle Trask in training camp, and he has that team competitive. Many thought this team would go in the tank after Tom Brady left (for good reason), but Mayfield has been pretty good. Mayfield is sixth in the league in total QBR. He might be higher on this list in no time.