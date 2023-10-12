NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB in the NFL right now?
It has been an interesting year for NFL quarterbacks, with the rankings showing a wild change from preseason. Where does Joe Burrow rank after a slow start, is Bill Belichick coaching the worst quarterback in football, and can Patrick Mahomes hold off Josh Allen for number one?
By Nick Villano
15. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
There are three rookie starting quarterbacks. One is out for at least a month and probably more with a serious shoulder injury, and another is having an awful season as he's outplayed by Andy Dalton. Then, there's C.J. Stroud. The Ohio State product looks like a true superstar for the Houston Texans. He's the sole reason the Texans trade for Will Anderson (where they gave up their 2024 first-round pick) is not a disaster. The Texans are legit candidates to win the AFC South. He's had some growing pains (like last week), but the Texans appear to have found the right player under center.
14. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
One week a good season does not make. Joe Burrow has been awful this season prior to Week 5. Even after last week, he's 27th in QBR. He's below Mac Jones. That's insane. Still, we can't ignore what he's done before. He is still an elite quarterback with the best receiving core in the league. Yet, he doesn't deserve to be in the top ten just yet. Another big week showing the injured hamstring is behind him could rocket him up this list.
13. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Many were curious if Geno Smith was a one-hit wonder, but he truly seems like the answer in Seattle. The Seahawks built around Smith this offseason, building his confidence and allowing him to thrive. Smith is ninth in QBR and has just one interception against five touchdown passes. He hasn't needed to do a lot thanks to a big Kenneth Walker season, but when the ball needs to be in his hand, he's delivered.
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
It's hard to be Kirk Cousins right now. Unlike previous contract years, everything didn't fall right into place for him this season. He's been mediocre overall, but he still deserves to be in the top 12. He is ranked exactly 12 in total QBR. He has 13 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. His team is asking him to deliver more often than others. Now, he has to do it without the best receiver in the league. With Justin Jefferson out for at least a month, Cousins might be more open to a move to another team.
11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last week might have been the worst Dak Prescott game in the regular season. He had just 153 yards and three interceptions against an elite San Francisco defense. Despite that game, Prescott is still eighth in QBR. He's been mostly safe with the ball in the first four weeks. He has three blowout wins under his belt. We need to see what happens when Prescott is actually in a good game. Might happen this week against the Chargers.