NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB in the NFL right now?
It has been an interesting year for NFL quarterbacks, with the rankings showing a wild change from preseason. Where does Joe Burrow rank after a slow start, is Bill Belichick coaching the worst quarterback in football, and can Patrick Mahomes hold off Josh Allen for number one?
By Nick Villano
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
When everyone was burying the Los Angeles Rams before the season, did they forget how good Matthew Stafford was when he won his team a Super Bowl? He survived time without Cooper Kupp, building a new star in Rookie of the Year candidate Puka Nacua. With these two receivers, along with Tutu Atwell making plays, Stafford has been able to win games. As he gets to the twilight of his career, Stafford staying healthy likely leads to a Rams playoff appearance.
9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Listen, we're not saying the Rams regret the Stafford trade. It led to a Super Bowl win. However, it's ironic that more than two years later, Jared Goff, the throw-in QB in the deal, is playing better than Stafford, who's actually playing well. The Lions are stacked and came into this season with a ton of hype. Goff is the reason they can live up to that hype. He's top five in multiple statistics, including QBR, yards per attempt, and he's 0.1 percentage points behind Lamar Jackson in completion percentage for fifth. Goff has been even better than anyone could have hoped.
8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy is the hardest player to rank on this list, and realistically, we probably went low. He has the best QBR in the league. He has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's helping Brandon Aiyuk reach his potential, and the 49ers are undefeated. Yet, he's ranked eighth on this list. We have to understand who's the driving force of that 49ers offense. Christian McCaffrey is an MVP candidate. Purdy is getting a lot thanks to that. Is he a top-five QB? While the numbers are there, it's too early to claim that.
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
This is probably the highest you will see Trevor Lawrence across the internet. He hasn't looked like the top-five guy we were hoping for coming into the season, but it's definitely not as bad as some propose. He's thrown for 1,258 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. His two games in London showed us the Lawrence we got used to last season. We feel like that momentum will translate to America.
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson came into this season as a paid man. He got the big contract he was looking for over the summer, and now it's time to deliver on that commitment. He's done very well for himself, even if the rest of the team hasn't lived up to the hype. He's completing just under 70 percent of his passes. He's on pace for a career-high in yards, QB rating, and attempts. He needs to be a little more efficient, but that will come with chemistry. He is rushing less, which might change after the loss to the Steelers last week.