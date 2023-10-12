NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB in the NFL right now?
It has been an interesting year for NFL quarterbacks, with the rankings showing a wild change from preseason. Where does Joe Burrow rank after a slow start, is Bill Belichick coaching the worst quarterback in football, and can Patrick Mahomes hold off Josh Allen for number one?
By Nick Villano
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Coming off his bye week, Justin Herbert is ready to keep the train rolling in LA. The former Oregon Duck is once again a top QB in this league. He ranks seventh in QBR, fourth in completion percentage, has thrown for seven touchdowns, and has just one interception on the year. He lost a huge weapon in Mike Williams, but a huge performance against the Cowboys could show he can make anything work.
4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have been the most explosive offense in the league. It doesn't matter who is listed where, there are just too many weapons to choose from. Tua Tagovailoa is doing a great job getting the ball to those weapons. Tyreek Hill is just as fast as he's ever been, defying age and logic. Tagovailoa is third in QBR, completion percentage, and tied for second in touchdowns. He leads the league in yards by more than 100 over Kirk Cousins. He's averaging almost a first down on every throw (9.7 yards). If he can stay healthy, he will make a real case for the top three.
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts has been sneaky average this season, but that has more to do with the situation than his personal performance. The Eagles have been releasing a steady running game every week, and it has them undefeated. Meanwhile, Hurts' numbers look a little off, with only six touchdowns and four interceptions. He'll be more than fine. He's still completing 67.3 percent of his passes, and he hasn't even unlocked DeVonta Smith this season. A.J. Brown might be even better than last year, though, and that's making up for the lack of other pass catchers.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
We could cop out and make this 1A and 1B, but in a power ranking you just have to pick who wins. Josh Allen has been great this season. After a slow start in Week 1, Allen has been unstoppable. He has thrown for 679 yards over the past two weeks. He also has six touchdowns and one interception over that span. He is getting the best out of Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis is showing life again. He's doing all this without Dalton Kincaid, their first-round tight end, really contributing.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
This is definitely not his best performance, but Patrick Mahomes is still the best QB in the league. He's been able to get a team of pass catchers who might not make the Ohio State roster into contention every week. Travis Kelce has been distracted by Swifties and injuries, yet he's still dominating the position. Mahomes is putting the ball in a place where everyone can succeed. Honestly, the numbers might not be the same, but this might be his best work.