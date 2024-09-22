3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 3 and who should start in their place
By Lior Lampert
The early slate of Week 3 action gave us a mix of competitive and blowout contests. Three of the seven games ultimately got decided by one score. Meanwhile, the other four had a double-digit margin of victory.
While there's always plenty of blame to toss around for embarrassing losses, perhaps no person bears responsibility more than the quarterback. As the offensive field general and highest-paid player on the team, more often than not, there are expectations to produce.
So, this trio of signal-callers stunk up the joint in Week 3 and should face consequences. They've struggled mightily in their squad's latest game and through the first few of the 2024 NFL campaign.
3 QBs who deserve to get benched after Week 3 and who should start in their place
3. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Replacement: Jameis Winston
Per ESPN Bet, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns entered their meeting with the New York Giants as 6.5-point favorites. Instead, they lost outright in front of their home crowd at Huntington Bank Field to fall to 1-2.
Watson had his first multi-passing touchdown outing of the year, though he took eight sacks for a loss of 48 yards. Constantly holding onto the ball under pressure, the veteran passer put his team in disadvantageous positions offensively.
Moreover, Watson failed to reach 200 yards through the air for a third straight week and fumbled twice, losing both. His inability to get Cleveland's aerial attack going while giving away possessions has held back a roster with a Super Bowl-caliber defensive unit.
Enter Jameis Winston, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick and one-time Pro Bowler. The Browns signed him this past offseason to a one-year contract. Why not give him a shot?
Winston is a bit of a rollercoaster experience with his turnover-prone style of play and willingness to sling the rock all over the field. Nonetheless, he'd make the Browns offense much more exciting and less predictable/stale. Worst case, they can always revert to Watson, considering he's under contract through 2026 with a $46 million average annual salary.
2. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
Replacement: Drake Maye
Yes, Jacoby Brissett played on Thursday Night Football, but he undoubtedly merits a spot on this list.
Brissett and the New England Patriots offense was anemic versus the New York Jets in Week 3. The veteran journeyman and career backup threw for 98 scoreless yards -- yeesh.
Combined with the 46 yards he lost on five sacks, Brissett accounted for 52 yards of offense. New England failed to do much of anything, demonstrated by their zero end zone trips and only scoring three points.
Rookie and this year's third overall pick, Drake Maye, spelled Brissett for the Pats' final drive. While the youngster looked like a deer in headlights at times, the latter continued functioning as a low-floor, low-ceiling placeholder.
It's only a matter of time before Maye usurps Brissett. The UNC product is the face of the franchise in Foxborough, and he'd give the fans something to look forward to amid a lost year.
1. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Replacement: Mason Rudolph
Will Levis' recklessness with the football has cost the Tennessee Titans routinely this season. You have to wonder how much more first-year head coach Brian Callahan can take, especially considering he didn't draft the young gunslinger.
For the third time in as many weeks, Levis has taken at least three sacks and committed multiple turnovers. As gifted of a thrower as he is, his propensity to be careless with the football is costly and inexcusable.
Like Watson, Levis took eight sacks in Tennessee's Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, losing 56 yards. The 2023 second-rounder also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
Giving your opponent additional scoring opportunities while stripping yourself of chances for points is a recipe for disaster. You can't take any drive for granted, and maybe Levis could benefit from learning that the hard way.
Levis continues to show flashes of the potential many believe he has, but it comes with many bone-headed decisions. To make matters worse, he and the Titans lost convincingly to the quarterback they sent packing this summer in favor of their current signal-caller.
Tennessee poached veteran Mason Rudolph from the Pittsburgh Steelers via free agency this offseason to serve as Levis' backup. He's a viable alternative as an experienced option with 13 starts (8-4-1 record).
The Titans have a talented receiving corps of seasoned vets like DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Furthermore, the running back duo of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears gives them a potent rushing attack. The left side of the offensive line from JC Latham and Peter Skoronski to Lloyd Cushenberry III is solid. Rudolph can take over and give Tennessee more stability under center, letting their playmakers lead the way -- without trying to do too much.