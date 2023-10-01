What is the record for most sacks by a player in an NFL game?
By Scott Rogust
It may only be the fourth official week of the NFL season, but there is an opportunity that history could be made. That comes in the AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The player on the verge of making history? Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.
In the fourth quarter of the game, Mack recorded his sixth sack of the game at the expense of Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan McConnell.
With that absurd number of sacks by a single player, fans are probably wondering -- what is the record for most sacks recorded by a player in a single NFL game? We have that answer for you.
What is the record for most sacks by a player in an NFL game?
As NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero points out, Mack is one sack shy of tying the single-game record.
Derrick Thomas, former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and current Pro Football Hall of Famer, set the record with seven sacks back on Nov. 11, 1990, at the expense of the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas stands alone in that category.