What channel is NFL RedZone on DirecTV, DISH, Xfinity and more?
There are no sweeter six words in the English language than "seven hours of commercial free football" at the start of a Sunday watching NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson manning the controls. It's become a way that so many football fans consume the sport every NFL season and, with NFL Week 1 upon us for the 2024 season, we're ready for the RedZone goodness again.
Whether it's because of fantasy football, trying to keep up with the league as a whole, or somewhere in the middle of those two things, fans have been flocking to NFL RedZone in droves over the years, ready to bounce around the league and see every touchdown from every game. And it's truly not the same without Hanson flawlessly hosting in a difficult job.
But obviously, to watch the channel, you need to know how to find the channel. So let's take a look at what you need to know to watch NFL RedZone this season.
NFL RedZone channel number on DirecTV, DISH, Xfinity, Spectrum and more
Here's a look at what channel NFL RedZone is on major TV and cable providers:
TV Provider
NFL RedZone Channel Number
DirecTV
211
DISH
155
Spectrum
311 (May Vary By Location)
Xfinity
Xfinity X1
Fios by Verizon
835
Is NFL RedZone on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV?
Streaming TV providers have become extremely popular among fans, particularly YouTube TV as it is now the services used for NFL Sunday Ticket. But is NFL RedZone on all of these services? Let's take a look at the four major ones and how
Streamer
Cost
NFL RedZone Included?
$72.99/month
Yes, Sports Plus Package ($10.99/month)
$76.99/month
Yes, Sports Add-On ($9.99/month)
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
Yes, Sports Extras ($15/month)
$79.99/month
Yes, Elite with Sports Plus
All four of YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV have NFL RedZone available but it is part of an add-on package to the base service, which comes at an extra cost per month. NFL RedZone is also available via NFL+ when you sign up for a subscription at $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the annual plan.
NFL RedZone free trial for Week 1
According to NFL.com's specific RedZone page, the channel will be streaming free for select providers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, Sunday, Sept. 8. Here are the providers who will have NFL RedZone for free on Sunday:
- Cox
- DirecTV
- DISH
- Fios by Verizon
- Hulu + Live TV
- Optimum
- Sling TV
If you are a subscriber to these TV providers, you'll have free access to seven hours of commercial free football on Sunday. But after Week 1, you'll have to pay for the additional packages that includes RedZone.