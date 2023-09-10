How to get NFL RedZone channel in 2023
By Kristen Wong
Trying to get NFL RedZone before the 2023 season starts? Here's everything you need to know about the football channel.
NFL RedZone has been a staple of the football season since 2009, helping fans soak in seven hours of uninterrupted, commercial-free football on Sundays hosted by Scott Hanson.
Compared to watching the full length of games plus commercials, RedZone is the football fan's ultimate adrenaline high, a one-stop-shop that shows every touchdown, highlight, and can't-miss-moment across the league.
If you're looking to upgrade from single-game viewing to simultaneous multi-game viewing (note: it's not for the faint of heart), here's what you need to know about getting the NFL RedZone in 2023.
How to get NFL RedZone in 2023
NFL RedZone is an offshoot of NFL Network, so most cable television and satellite providers will carry the channel.
Fans that want to get RedZone as a standalone option can get a subscription through the NFL app as long as they already have a subscription to NFL+ Premium.
How to stream NFL RedZone in 2023
There are many ways fans can stream NFL RedZone, though each package differs in price and coverage options. Read on for a brief description of packages that offer NFL RedZone in 2023.
FuboTV
FuboTV boasts a plethora of channels, including CBS, FOX, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, but it should be noted that RedZone can only be purchased as an additional add-on.
Price: $74.99 plus $10.99
YouTube TV
New and existing YouTube TV subscribers will have to add on the Sports Plus package which includes NFL RedZone.
Price: $64.99 plus $10.99
Hulu + Live TV
This package will give fans Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus in a three-way bundle. Like the other streaming services, subscribers will need to add the Sports Add-on to access NFL RedZone.
Price: $69.99 plus $9.99
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is one of the costlier options out there that bundles RedZone with cable TV. Fans have to first get the DirecTV Stream package and add on a Sports Pack to get NFL RedZone.
Price: $74.99 plus $14.99
Sling TV Blue
Sling TV Blue is a budget cable TV alternative to DirecTV Stream. Fans can get Sling Blue first and then add on the Sports Extra package to access NFL RedZone for an additional fee.
Price: $40 plus $11