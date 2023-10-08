NFL RedZone down: Fans freak out over technical difficulties
When NFL RedZone went down in the middle of NFL action on Sunday, fans on Twitter went into a panic.
The best way to watch the NFL on Sundays, without a doubt, is NFL RedZone. The whip-around show allows you to watch all the most important plays of the day as they happen. It's essential viewing.
So the channel going dark for a few minutes during Week 5 caused a stir.
Fans don't want to imagine life without RedZone!
NFL RedZone went down and fans freaked out on Twitter
Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait too long for RedZone to return. It went dark for only a few minutes before turning back on as though nothing had happened. It's not clear what kind of technical difficulties popped up there but they thankfully went away quickly enough.
If you spend your Sundays watching RedZone, you know how amazing it is. Host Scott Hanson takes you through the two main windows of games, jumping around from one game to another based on where the best action is. You see every red zone trip and touchdown along with highlights of all the other stuff that's going on.
If you're unfortunate enough to have never tuned in for a day of wall-to-wall football action, then the reactions should tell you everything about how much fans love it.
RedZone was launched by NFL Network in 2009. Ever since, it's become a staple of NFL Sundays airing from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
The wave of games throughout the day almost always delivers a few dramatic endings requiring a double box of action. When things get really crazy Hanson and the crew go quadruple box to keep up with everything going on.
And every week, fans get to enjoy the Witching Hour, which is when games hit the fourth quarter and special attention is paid to one-possession contests. That's when "wins become losses and losses become wins." It's pure football magic.