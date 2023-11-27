NFL RedZone forced to evacuate as alarm goes off mid-broadcast
Seven hours of commercial-free football apparently doesn't account for an evacuation, as anyone watching NFL RedZone for the late window of Week 12 on Sunday found out.
With NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson doing his normal wizardry at the desk and in the studio as the Bills vs. Eagles game was on the broadcast, fans started to hear an alarm going off in the background. That's when Hanson was forced to address the matter.
Hanson then said that the entire NFL RedZone crew was being forced to evacuate the building and that they would leave the Bills-Eagles game rolling but didn't know when everyone would be allowed to return.
NFL RedZone crew, Scott Hanson forced to evacuate mid-broadcast
Thankfully, Hanson returned not long after the forced evacuation to say that everyone was safe and that he was being allowed to return. So it does seem like everyone is safe at NFL RedZone, even as you could hear the alarm still going off in the background as Hanson returned.
Apparently, though, not even Hanson knows the details of the situation.
After returning to the studio and finishing the broadcast (RedZone has to sign off once there is only one game still being played), Hanson sent out a tweet addressing the situation. He noted that he was "still waiting on details" but that the alarm had stopped and everything was all clear.
This is undoubtedly a first for the NFL RedZone broadcast. People usually marvel or wonder about Hanson's ability to host the show for the entire day seemingly while barely taking a breath, much less having to leave the desk. So to see him and the entire crew have to evacuate is a truly unprecedented situation for the broadcast.
The good news is that it seems like everyone is okay and Hanson, of course, thanked everyone for tuning in for the truly unforgettable and singular Week 12 broadcast.