NFL refs blow another outrageous call involving Taylor Decker
The NFL referees must have some vitriol for Detroit, as they blew another call on a Lions offensive lineman, this time on Taylor Decker.
Do the Detroit Lions have to be at the mercy of officiating all the time? What is it with the black and white stripes showing disrespect to them consistently?
First, the game against the Cowboys, costing the Lions the chance to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and now against the Rams in the Wild Card round, forcing a punt on a drive that could have extended Detroit's lead over Los Angeles.
Refs threw a flag on Taylor Decker for a false start despite there being an obvious neutral zone infraction by the defense on the play.
Fans were rightfully angry, some citing a big-market bias towards Los Angeles over Detroit, similar to the 2004 Pistons vs Lakers NBA Finals.
Detroit Lions fans have every right to complain about officiating considering how it has gone for them over several years
Oh, if Rams fans want to complain about officiating, fine. Having said that, many of the calls were in their favor throughout the game. Detroit on the other hand, can make a case that something smells. They have had flags thrown on them for much of this year because of a lack of accountability, most notably against Dallas.
If there was ever a reason for fans to feel that games are being rigged towards certain teams and stars, the last few seasons seem to be flowing in that direction, and the fans are starting to take notice of it. It's not like the league can't crack down on this, they are seemingly choosing not to, and that's what bothers fans.
Detroit is hoping to win their first playoff game since 1991, but if officiating like this continues to hinder them, not even Michigan winning the national championship will be enough to calm their anger towards officiating. These fans have had enough, and frankly, who can blame them? The evidence is overwhelming.