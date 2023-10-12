NFL reporter calls out Steelers fans for Matt Canada hate, 'hurting his family'
NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala claims Pittsburgh Steelers fans need to come to terms with Matt Canada as OC and stop complaining.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has received plenty of hate from fans of late. This is nothing new. The 'Fire Canada' chants are commonplace at any Pittsburgh sporting event these days, even the Penguins home opener which occurred on Tuesday night.
Canada's offense is ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in just about every major category. The offensive line is lacking, Kenny Pickett hasn't shown much progress, and the running game is virtually nonexistent at times.
Per NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Steelers fans need to let Canada be.
“I was watching the Pens last night and listening to that ['Fire Canada' chant],” Kinkhabwala said during a radio spot on 93.7 The Fan. “At this point, the decision has been made. Mike Tomlin has said he is not changing his coordinator. He is perfectly happy with this coordinator and what he is doing at this moment, so what’s the point? Now, when you’re chanting that, all you are doing is trying to hurt his family.”
Are Steelers fans making too much of Matt Canada jokes?
Pittsburgh fans have been forced to deal with Canada's subpar offensive production for far too long. Mike Tomlin doesn't like to fire coaches midseason, but this has to be as close as he's come. Every home game, the Steelers are greeted with 'Fire Canada' chants when the offense inevitably goes three and out.
“It’s on Tomlin. At this point, it’s on Tomlin,” Kinkhabwala continued. “There is no winning for Matt Canada at this point. The fan base has already decided what it wants to decide about him. I hate to use this phrase, but it is what it is.”
Barring a shocking turnaround on offense, Canada will likely be without a job come the end of the season. Until then, Steelers fans will continue to be a frustrated bunch. The chants are going anywhere.