NFL Rigged: Predicting next year’s Super Bowl based on New Orleans logo
The NFL revealed the Super Bowl LIX logo, which was designed by a local artist from New Orleans, the hosting city for the next championship game.
By Kinnu Singh
The 2023 NFL campaign has come to an end. The Lombardi Trophy has been seized, the confetti has been swept, and the lockers have been cleaned. Players will lick their wounds and turn their attention toward the next mountain to climb. Across the league, the road to Super Bowl LIX has already begun.
Colors made headlines throughout this season, and it wasn't just from the officials' bright yellow penalty flag. Super Bowl LVIII came into focus during the postseason due to the color schemes in recent logos corresponding to the colors of the teams involved in the game. Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, had an orange and yellow logo. Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, had a red and green logo. Then, when the Chiefs chose to wear their red home jerseys in Super Bowl LVIII, the recent Super Bowl win streak of the team wearing their white road jerseys came to attention.
Both, of course, proved to be insignificant — but that won't stop conspiracy theorists from speculating about the Super Bowl LIX logo.
What if the Super Bowl LIX logo hints at the next NFL script?
The NFL unveiled the Super Bowl LIX logo on Monday.
The logo is predominantly red and green, accented with a yellow outline. There are four NFL teams with green colors: the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Red is a far more common color — seven NFL teams feature a shade of red: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.
The Commanders have been mired by dysfunction, and it's hard to see the Cardinals making a playoff berth, much less a Super Bowl appearance. The same applies to the Falcons, who passed on hiring the greatest head coach in NFL history this offseason.
That leaves just the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Texans as viable options. The obvious answer here would be the Chiefs, who became the first team to win consecutive championships since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.
As for the green team? The New York Jets will enter the 2024 NFL season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, but the Chiefs team being red disqualifies them from contention. The logo's green most closely resembles the lime green shades of the Seahawks, but it'll be tough for them to reach the Super Bowl after parting ways with head coach Pete Carroll. The Packers will be media darlings during the offseason, but the most likely candidate is still Philadelphia.
Could Super Bowl LIX be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII?
It's possible. Or, perhaps, the colors in the Super Bowl LIX logo are a product of artistic style and culture.
Origin of the Super Bowl LIX logo
For the first time in league history, the NFL collaborated with a local artist for the design. The logo was created by Tahj Williams, who is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans, the host city of Super Bowl LIX.
The Black Masking Indians, also known as the Mardi Gras Indians, are a unique part of New Orleans' cultural quilt. Their history traces back to the 1800s, when Native Americans provided safe refuge and a sense of community for runaway slaves. As a result, the Black Masking Indian culture is influenced by the friendships forged by enslaved Africans and Native Americans.
Due to the history of the Black Masking Indians, it's worth noting that the red, green and yellow colors used in the Super Bowl LIX logo are also Pan-African colors. The colors were borrowed from the flag of Ethiopia due to the country's history of avoiding colonization. Green and gold are also symbolic colors that are frequently associated with Mardi Gras and New Orleans.
"With a beading tradition and culture that dates back to the birth of the nation, the Black Masking Indian tribe uses methods passed down for generations, and Tahj painstakingly built the Super Bowl LIX Logo bead by bead," the NFL posted on social media.