NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates on players you may have heard of
Here are some of the notable names you may have known that were released by their respective teams on the 53-man roster cut deadline.
By Scott Rogust
On Sunday, the NFL preseason officially ended when the Houston Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints 17-13. With that, the countdown to the opening kickoff on Tuesday, Sept. 7, begins when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions face off. Before that, all 32 teams will have to make some tough decisions.
Head coaches and general managers will convene with one another, look over their rosters, and trim them down to the league-approved amount before the start of the regular season. That means there are going to be hundreds of players who will be informed that they didn't make the team and have to hand in their playbooks. It's a rough day, especially for those players who were on the bubble, trying to make their case to make it on the team.
There are also notable names that get released by teams, to the shock of some fans. Here are some big names you may have heard of that were released.
When is the NFL roster cut deadline?
The NFL roster cut deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m. ET. All 32 teams will have to bring down their rosters to the respective number by that time, and that will be what they have (for now) leading into Week 1 of the season.
How many players can make the NFL regular season roster?
Only 53 players per team can make it onto the regular season roster. While all 32 teams will release their rosters and depth charts, that doesn't mean they are locked in and finalized. That's because teams can claim players placed on waivers, which will go through on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at noon E.T.
NFL roster cut tracker: Notable names who missed out on the 53-man roster
Below are the notable names that failed to make their respective teams' 53-man rosters. This page will be updated throughout the day leading up to the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.
- WR Jamison Crowder, New York Giants
- QB Jake Fromm, Washington Commanders
- CB Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints
- LB Deion Jones, Carolina Panthers
- S Ronnie Harrison, Indianapolis Colts
- QB Ben DiNucci, Denver Broncos
- RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos
- WR Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles
- K Brrett Maher, Denver Broncos
- DE Da'Shawn Hand, Miami Dolphins
- LB Jaylon Smith, New Orleans Saints
- QB Nathan Peterman, Chicago Bears
- RB Damien Williams, Las Vegas Raiders
- DT Danny Shelton, Kansas City Chiefs
- S Deon Bush, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Philip Dorsett, Las Vegas Raiders
- WR Chosen Anderson, Miami Dolphins