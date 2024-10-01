NFL rules save Jets from further embarrassment amid unresolved Haason Reddick saga
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets attempted to bolster their defense by acquiring outside linebacker Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. At the time, the trade was glossed over by national media amid a busy offseason. Since then, the transaction has developed into one of the most bizarre trades in NFL history.
Reddick was seeking an "adjustment" to his expiring contract, which was a large part of the reason why Philadelphia traded the pass rusher, and why the Jets were able to acquire him for a relatively low cost. When teams trade for a player amid a contract dispute, they typically have outlined terms for a new deal prior to finalizing the trade. New York inexplicably failed to do so before acquiring Reddick.
The Jets decided they would not negotiation until a player reported to camp, and Reddick decided he would not report until a new deal was finalized. With neither side willing to budge, Reddick never reported to his new team and formally requested a trade in August.
On a recent episode of the "Flight Deck" podcast, ESPN's Rich Cimini expressed that Reddick may be open to being trading back to Philadelphia.
"Let's put it this way: a little birdie told me that Reddick, I don't think, would be opposed to something like that," Cimini said. "I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets' situation — and of course, he did request a trade in August — so frustrated that he wouldn't mind going back to Philadelphia. A lot of things would have to fall into place, which makes it kind of far-fetched, but it's an interesting situation to look at nonetheless."
NFL rules prohibit Eagles from reacquiring Haason Reddick in a trade
Even if Reddick is open to returning to Philadelphia, it would be impossible for the Jets to trade him back to the Eagles. Fortunately for New York, the NFL rulebook would save them from the humiliation. As noted by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, NFL rules prohibit teams from reacquiring a player in a trade for two years after initially trading him away.
The NFL and NFLPA's collective bargaining agreement states, "A player who has been traded cannot return to the club that took such action until two seasons have elapsed, including the season of the year in which he left the club."
There are exceptions to the rule:
- A traded player must have been on the Active/Inactive list of the assignee club, any club beyond the assignee club, or any combination thereof, for a minimum of four regular season or postseason games, after which the original assignor club may reacquire the player by waiver assignment or free agent signing. The four-game requirement specified herein may span two regular seasons, if applicable; or
- A traded player must have been on the Active/Inactive list of the assignee club, any club beyond the assignee club, or combination thereof, for less than four regular season or postseason games and must have been placed on waivers and terminated by the assignee club or any subsequent club, in which case the original assignor club may reacquire the player only by free agent signing. The original assignor club under these circumstances must not reacquire such player by trade or assignment via waivers, unless the player has been previously terminated by the assignee club, or any club beyond the assignee club; or
- A traded player, before participating in any practice or game for the assignee club, must have reverted to the assignor club through conditions of a trade requiring his reporting to or passing the physical examination of the assignee club, or through a condition requiring him to execute a previously agreed-upon contract with the assignee club within a period of time agreed upon by the clubs, but in no event longer than three business days after the trade has been approved by the Commissioner.
None of those exceptions are applicable in this scenario, so the only way the Eagles could acquire Reddick again would be as a free agent. At this point, New York has no reason to release him. Reddick is fined $800,000 for each game he misses, and he could forfeit over $21 million over the course of the season. If he fails to report and record an accrued season, his rights would still belong to the Jets for the 2025 season.
In 2023, Reddick earned a run defense grade of 63.7 from Pro Football Focus. Although that ranked 45th among all qualifying edge rushers, the seven-year veteran also logged the 14th-most snaps and excelled against pulling guards and gap schemes. Reddick recorded 13 tackles for loss and had an average tackle depth of 0.4 yards, according to Shane Haff of Edge of Philly Sports.
Reddick was set to earn $14.2 million in 2024, which was the last year of the three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022.