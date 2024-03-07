NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Target: Carlton Davis, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After a playoff win last season, Tampa Bay is attempting to reload, but with lots of key free agents, it's going to be expensive. They just slapped the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Mike Evans, and still have Lavonte David and Baker Mayfield to sign.
In order to keep everyone, it may require a sacrifice somewhere else, and that could be Carlton Davis. Trading him would save the team about $6 million this season, and Davis is entering the final year of his deal, so he'll need an extension anyway. If the Buccaneers determine that it's unlikely they'll be able to keep him long-term, dealing him now may be the best option, especially if they can get a Day 2 pick in return.
Pittsburgh has Joey Porter Jr. as a long-term core piece in the secondary, but the rest of their cornerback depth chart is pretty rough, including the aging Patrick Peterson. In fact, of the four corners who played the most snaps for the the Steelers last season, two of them are not under contract right now, and a room that's four players deep is extremely thin to begin with.
Adding Davis would give the defense an established veteran CB still in the prime of his career. A one-year rental wouldn't make much sense, especially for the price of a Day 2 pick, so an extension would likely be in order. Davis may not an elite #1 corner, but he's a significant upgrade over what the Steelers have now, and could be their long-term high-end CB2.