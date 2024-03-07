NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Baltimore Ravens
Trade Target: DeVante Parker, WR, New England Patriots
Things are changing in New England, and the team is reportedly looking to trade Parker for whatever they can get. Given the state of the franchise, moving Parker and other veterans for draft picks does make sense, as the team is entering the beginning of a long rebuild, perhaps around the quarterback they select third overall.
They originally acquired Parker around two years ago, sending a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for Parker and a fifth-round pick. The hope was that he would recover from injury and regain his 2019 form, and while that didn't exactly happen, Parker was quite productive in the opportunities he got in 2021, before injuries again hampered him in 2022.
Baltimore likes to have a mix of talented young rookies and established veterans in its wide receiver room. Last year, the vet was Odell Beckham Jr. at $15 million, which wasn't exactly worth it. Devin Duvernay is also a free agent, so the team will need a new veteran to go along with Rashod Bateman and (presumably) Zay Flowers.
Parker has had one year of great production but overall hasn't lived up to his first-round status. Still, he's a solid player who can make a good impact in the right situation, and he'd likely fit in well in Baltimore, especially since he'll cost very little in terms of compensation (something like a late Day 3 pick), and he'd cost just $5 million against the cap in 2024 and 2025. Parker presents an extremely affordable option that just seems like it makes too much sense to happen.