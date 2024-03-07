NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trade Target: Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack had a couple of (relative) down years in 2021 and 2022, and then reminded everyone that he's still a terrific player, putting up his best season since 2016 and dominating even as his running mate Joey Bosa missed significant time. The Chargers are in rough shape financially, and Mack is entering the final year of his contract, so selling high could be the way to go.
Trading him would incur over $15 million in dead cap, but it would still save over $23 million, which is crucial when you're currently almost $26 million in the red, and they'll still be over the cap even after releasing Mike Williams later this month. A significant amount of cap relief plus a Day 3 pick in exchange for a player who won't be in Los Angeles past 2024 isn't a bad deal at all.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, just franchise-tagged their own excellent pass-rusher in Josh Allen and also parted ways with Folorunso Fatukasi and Darious Williams, which saves them a decent chunk of cap space. The team does have 2022 first-overall pick Travon Walker opposite Allen, but he's yet to come anywhere close to realizing his immense physical talent.
Adding Mack would give the Jags a devastating pass-rush duo and would take some pressure off of Walker, allowing him to rotate in as the coaching staff sees fit. Mack would cost the Jags $23.25 million, which is not a lot for a premier EDGE, and if they were to extend him, that number could be even lower.