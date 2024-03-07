NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Green Bay Packers
Trade Target: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
The Bills are in a very rough cap situation, and they have a long way to go before they're even cap-compliant, let alone before they can think about improving their roster through free agency. Diggs carries the second-highest cap hit on the team behind only Josh Allen, and he's owed nearly $28 million this season.
Trading him before June 1 would lead to a $31 million dead money hit and a loss of more than $3 million of space, so that's not really an option. A post-June 1st deal would result in a net gain of more than $19 million, a much more attractive option. The question then becomes whether Buffalo feels that Diggs just had a down year, or if he's begun to decline and is no longer worth paying like a top-five WR in the league.
Green Bay would be getting a much more affordable version of Diggs, as his remaining camp hits would never clear $19.6 million through the 2027 campaign, which would currently make him the 14th-highest-paid receiver in the league. That sounds a lot more reasonable, and as long as the trade compensation wouldn't be crazy, that's a number that's worth finding out whether Diggs can return to form for a few more seasons.
The Packers actually have a pretty nice stable of young receivers, but lack a true No. 1 option, which Diggs would certainly be. Jordan Love throwing to Diggs, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks would be pretty exciting.