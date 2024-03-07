NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Target: Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
Budda Baker will cost the Cardinals over $19 million in cap space this season, and while Baker is one of the better safeties in the league, that's a high price to pay, and he's now in the last year of his contract. Back in 2023, Baker requested a trade because he wasn't happy with his deal, but reneged when the franchise restructured his contract.
That situation makes him very much a trade candidate, and if Arizona isn't going to extend Baker, their best path forward would be to trade him now and get something for him instead of letting him walk next offseason for free.
Tampa Bay has its own safety situation with Antoine Winfield Jr., an elite player who was just franchise-tagged, was named a First-Team All-Pro last season, and will likely become the highest-paid safety in NFL history once he signs his next deal. Winfield is more of a coverage free safety, while Baker is better in the box as a strong safety, so he'd fit well next to Winfield in the secondary.
His 2024 cap hit would be $14.6 million, which isn't cheap, but that number could be decreased with an extension, and then the Buccaneers would have arguably the NFL's very best safety duo if they could lock up Winfield long-term as well. Depending on what happens with Baker Mayfield, Carlton Davis, Lavonte David, and others, trading for and extending Baker could be a prudent move that would provide a massive upgrade on defense moving forward.