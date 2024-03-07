NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Atlanta Falcons
Trade Target: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Justin Fields has been the talk of the offseason, which makes sense; he is a former first-round pick who has underperformed for the team that has the first overall selection, so his days in Chicago are likely numbered. It doesn't make much sense for the Bears to hold onto him after drafting Caleb Williams (or Drake Maye), especially if another team will give them assets in exchange for Fields.
He's still a supremely talented player, with the requisite arm strength, accuracy, and elite running ability to be a good player. He just hasn't put it all together on a consistent basis, and the game still seems to be moving too quickly for him.
That said, the Falcons are the kind of team that should be willing to take a chance on Fields. They currently have Desmond Ridder as their QB, who wasn't overly impressive in his first season as a starter. Atlanta owns the eighth overall pick, but neither Williams nor Maye will be there, and it's entirely possible that LSU's Jayden Daniels is gone as well.
If the team isn't sold on any of the other QB prospects in this class that early, taking a flyer on Fields for a year is probably a better option, and if that doesn't work out, they'll be picking high again in 2025 and should be in a better position to grab their QB of the future.
They reportedly aren't the only team that has interest in Fields, but given his subpar performance, it shouldn't be too expensive to land him, likely a fourth-round pick. That's worth a shot for the Falcons, and it could potentially pay off in a big way.