NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Denver Broncos
Trade Target: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots
The Bill Belichick era is over in New England, and by all indications, the Patriots are done with Mac Jones. The team is expected to take a QB in the draft, potentially No. 3 overall, and Jones will probably not be on the roster.
After being selected 15th overall in 2021, Jones showed promise as a rookie, tossing 22 touchdowns to 13 picks. Since then, however, he's looked broken, totaling 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions and going 2-9 as a starter last season before being benched. It seemed like Jones was disgruntled with the franchise, and there were also rumors that he and Belichick did not like each other. While Jones technically outlasted Belichick, they both lost the war.
With the release of Russell Wilson, Denver has Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as the only QBs on its roster. The team will likely draft one, but exploring the trade market could also be an option, Jones should be available for next to nothing. He's still 25 years old, has a year of quality play, and will count just $2.8 million against the cap this year, which is very cheap for a backup QB, and even cheaper for a starter.
It remains to be seen exactly what the Broncos' plans are, but kicking the tires on a former first-round pick, especially if it's just for a late-round pick swap, could be well worth the risk, regardless of who ends up starting Week 1. Jones isn't the most mobile passer, but Payton is used to working with Drew Brees, so that wouldn't be too much of an issue if indeed Jones is sent to Denver.