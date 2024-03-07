NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Target: Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
What was supposed to happen in 2023 was Aaron Rodgers would lead the Jets deep into the playoffs while Zach Wilson sat and learned behind one of the greatest of all time. Instead, Rodgers went down on his first series, and the Jets went back and forth between Wilson and others, to the point where New York was forced to turn back to Wilson late in the year after benching him, and Wilson didn't want to start because of how the team had treated him.
It's safe to say that the relationship between the two sides is extremely strained and that Wilson will likely be elsewhere in 2024.
The Raiders need more competition in the QB room and should be interested in taking swings at the position. Wilson should come very cheap given his situation and poor performance over his first three years, but he was still the second-overall pick for a reason. He is 12-21 as a starter, having thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions to this point.
He hasn't shown it with any semblance of consistency, but Wilson is a very talented player with the arm strength to make any throw, the ability to throw off-platform and in different arm slots, and good mobility. He's had moments where it's looked like he was beginning to figure things out, like Week 4 where the Jets nearly knocked off the Chiefs, or Week 14 where they crushed the Houston Texans. A late Day 3 pick to take a flyer on him, at a $5.4 million salary, is the type of move that presents very little risk for the possibility of a big reward.