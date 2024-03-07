NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Target: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Alabama in 2020, and immediately took over at LT for the Browns as a rookie. He's dealt with a good deal of injuries throughout his career, and while he hasn't been bad, he has not lived up to expectations. Cleveland signed Jack Conklin the same offseason, and he's been excellent when he's been on the field, but suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 1 last season.
He had just signed an extension through 2026, and his injury opened the door for rookie fourth-rounder Dawand Jones, who proved to be a revelation. Now, the challenge becomes how to deal with three starting OTs, and with Wills due more than $14.5 million this season, that's a steep price for a backup lineman, if the team decides to move Jones to LT and start him.
The Jim Harbaugh era has begun, and he is entering a situation where he already has his franchise QB in Justin Herbert. Protecting Herbert is Rashawn Slater, one of the game's best left tackles, and on the right side is Trey Pipkins III, who signed a three-year deal worth nearly $22 million. Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer are the guards, and both have struggled over their first two seasons in the league. Stalwart center Corey Linsley is set to retire this offseason, so the line overall is in iffy shape.
Dealing for Wills and putting him on the right side (where he played in college), would be an upgrade over Pipkins and would improve the depth of the line. The Chargers would also decide to move Wills inside to guard, which was reportedly a consideration of some teams during the 2020 NFL Draft process. Wills may not be exceptional, but he's a solid tackle, and there are never enough of those.