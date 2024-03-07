NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Target: Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
A second-round pick in 2021, Rondale Moore has been a disappointment thus far. Through three seasons, the Cardinals have essentially relegated him to a gadget player, with his average depth of target coming just 6.3 yards down the field in 2023, which was actually a career-high mark -- his ADOT as a rookie was 1.3 yards!
Moore has not produced much, scoring just four touchdowns to this point, but in an offense that is able to make better use of his skillset, he could be extremely dangerous. That doesn't seem like it'll be in Arizona, and as he's entering a contract year, it could be best for him to start anew somewhere else. It's unclear whether the Cardinals would be willing to part with Moore, but if they're not going to make him a main part of their offense, it would make sense to get something for him, as his usage doesn't indicate a strong desire to extend him.
For those who were fans of Moore's coming out of college, this is a nightmare scenario. Moore is one of the speediest and shiftiest players in the league, and he has an extremely dense build at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds. Imagining him in the Tyreek Hill role in Andy Reid's offense is sure to make Chiefs fans happy, and everyone else scared. Kansas City is in need of more weapons on offense, and Moore would provide them with a dynamic they haven't had since Hill's departure.
It's easy to imagine Patrick Mahomes quickly developing a rapport with Moore and lots of big plays happening down the field due to Moore's speed and quickness creating huge pockets of space.