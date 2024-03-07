NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Cleveland Browns
Trade Target: Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders
It seems like there are mixed feelings surrounding Jonathan Allen's future in Washington, but if the team is headed towards a rebuild around Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels (and that may be in their best interest), trading Allen would be a smart move.
One of the best interior disruptors in the game, he is under contract for two more seasons and trading him would save the Commanders about $9 million in cap space for this season, which would be added onto their already league-leading $101 million.
The team jettisoned both Montez Sweat and Chase Young last season instead of paying them and extended Da'Ron Payne last offseason. Getting what they can for Allen if he's not a part of their long-term plans (and at 29 years old with a new contract coming up, he's probably not), getting what they can for him could be a good idea.
At the moment, the only defensive tackles on Cleveland's roster are Dalvin Tomlinson (who was teammates with Allen at Alabama) and second-year man Siaki Ika, who was not a member of the DT rotation as a rookie and struggled mightily in the limited action he did see.
Jim Schwartz's defense requires a strong interior defensive line, and a duo of Tomlinson and Allen would be one of the best starting fronts in football, and their skill sets would complement each other well. The Browns would be on the hook for $15.5 million and then $17 million over the next two seasons, which are manageable cap hits for a great player at a key position.