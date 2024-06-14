2 Lions who won’t be back in 2024 thanks to Jared Goff’s monster contract
The Detroit Lions accomplished their most successful season in franchise history. The Lions accumulated an overall record of 12-5 and won the NFC North for the first time while almost winning the NFC Championship Game, blowing a lead to the 49ers.
Several attributes, including stellar quarterback play from Jared Goff, were clear indications of the Lions’ success. As a result of Goff’s play, he was given a four-year, $212 million contract extension where he will average $53 million per year.
The good news is that the Lions will have a cap hit of $27 million this upcoming season and $32.6 million in the 2025 NFL season. The bad news is that he cost the Lions $69.6 million for the 2026 season.
While the Lions can sign certain players now for potentially two years, this expensive contract will cost the Lions in the long run, including some players they might not want to lose.
CB Khalil Dorsey won't be back with the Detroit Lions
The Lions are going all-in for the upcoming season, including the secondary. The defensive backs’ inefficiencies and the lack of numerous pass rushers were ranked 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (247.4). To fix this problem, the Lions added veteran defensive backs, drafted Terrion Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and re-signed some reliable players, including several cornerbacks.
26-year-old Khalil Dorsey was among the players re-signed to a deal, inking a one-year, $1.4 million pact to return to Detroit. The top-paid one-year contract for the Lions without a dead cap hit are Dorsey and Emmanuel Moseley.
Moseley can play like one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the league but has suffered two ACL tears in each of the last two seasons. But Dorsey isn’t as established as Moseley and will need every upper hand to earn a roster and playing spot. Dorsey, however, suffered a lower leg injury in OTAs.
If Dorsey continues to backpedal, he may find himself cut for the Lions to save money due to the Goff deal.
DE Charles Harris won't be back with the Detroit Lions
Veteran defensive end Charles Harris has not had an easy career after being selected in the first round by the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. Harris has battled inconsistencies in his play along with injuries.
This past season, Harris played the most games he had since the 2021 season, seeing action in 13 games with three of them being starts. However, his up-and-down performance when on the field was a big reason why the Lions needed more firepower coming off the edge opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
That being said, the Lions value Harris’ veteran experience and knowledge. He is a player that has potential. He's also coming off a contract with the Lions where he earned $13 million over the last two years. With Goff’s contract taking up a lot of salary cap, it would be tough for the Lions to rightfully pay Harris this upcoming season.