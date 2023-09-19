NFL Rumors: 2 New Orleans Saints who saved their job on MNF, 1 who could be benched
- A running back steps up after Jamaal Williams' injury
- A Saints mainstay shows that they've still got it.
- One group is holding the offense back.
By Scott Rogust
The New Orleans Saints won their first game with quarterback in Week 1, where the team escaped with a narrow 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Given how close the game was, the fans were hoping that their next game would be less stressful and not create unnecessary drama.
In Week 2, the Saints faced their first NFC South foe of the season in the Carolina Panthers, led by rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
On Monday night, the Saints picked up the 20-17 victory over the Panthers. Don't let the score scare you, as the momentum was in New Orleans' corner for the majority of the game. The Saints took a 20-9 lead into the final stretch of the fourth quarter, with the Panthers scoring a garbage-time touchdown.
With the Saints now 2-0, let's take a look at who thrived for the Saints, and one group on the team that really has to step up.
Tony Jones Jr. steps up after Jamaal Williams injury
The Saints running game was always an area of concern for the first three weeks of the season. Alvin Kamara is serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. With that, the team would need their running backs to step up in his absence.
Early in the game, Jamaal Williams, who the team signed this offseason, was taken out due to a hamstring injury. While being designated questionable to return, Williams was out for the remainder of the game.
Fourth-year running back Tony Jones stepped up in Williams' absence. While yes, he did pick up just 34 yards on 12 carries, that's not the most important statistic. Look a little over from the rushing yardage on the stat sheet and you will see two rushing touchdowns. Both of those scores came on two-yard runs, one of which broke a 6-6 tie and the other extending New Orleans' lead to 20-9.
With there being uncertainty regarding Williams' hamstring injury, the Saints can take solace in the fact that they have a running back who can find the end zone in Jones. Plus, Taysom Hill stepped up with 75 rushing yards on nine carries.