NFL Rumors: 2 New Orleans Saints who saved their job on MNF, 1 who could be benched
- A running back steps up after Jamaal Williams' injury
- A Saints mainstay shows that they've still got it.
- One group is holding the offense back.
By Scott Rogust
Michael Thomas has still got it for the Saints
Michael Thomas was a machine in his prime with the New Orleans Saints. However, his career stalled out for the past couple of years due to a variety of injuries. With that, NFL fans had to be wondering if he still had it, as he was ready to go this season.
Last week, Thomas caught five-of-eight targets for 61 yards, with his longest of the day logging in at 25-yards. A promising start to the season. Sure enough, Thomas had another solid showing this season against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night.
Early on in the second quarter, quarterback Derek Carr heaved a pass to Thomas along the right sidelines. Thomas leaped over Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, hauled in the pass, and was able to keep his right foot and backside in bounds for a 19-yard gain.
On the night, Thomas hauled in seven of his nine targets for 55 yards.
All-in-all, it was a good night for the Saints receivers. Once quarterback Derek Carr and other aspects of the offense come together, they could become a dangerous team down the stretch. Thomas showed that when he's healthy, he's capable of making some big catches.