NFL Rumors: 2 New Orleans Saints who saved their job on MNF, 1 who could be benched
- A running back steps up after Jamaal Williams' injury
- A Saints mainstay shows that they've still got it.
- One group is holding the offense back.
By Scott Rogust
Saints offensive line is still an area of concern
If there is one area that is a concern for the New Orleans Saints, it is the offensive line. On Monday night, it was far from the perfect day for the starting lineup, whether it was left tackle Trevor Penning or guard Cesar Ruiz.
Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked four times by the Panthers for a loss of 29 yards. Two of those sacks came from seventh-year linebacker Frankie Luvu, who feasted against the Saints front five. In the first quarter, with the five Saints linemen caught up with four defenders, Luvu swarmed past all of them from the left side of the line of scrimmage to sack Carr.
Late in the second quarter, Luvu powered past Saints guard Ruiz to get to Carr for his second sack of the game. Not just the game but the first half.
The Panthers' defense recorded six quarterback hits and six tackles for loss against the Saints' offensive line. This comes one week after the Tennessee Titans recorded four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits,
Look, it is still early on in the season, so there's time for the offensive line to jell together. But with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also sitting at 2-0 on the year, Saints fans would like them to figure things out and play at a high level. After all, keeping Carr upright will help lead them to easier and less stressful victories.