NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs rivals who could steal L'Jarius Sneed and hurt three-peat chances
The Kansas City Chiefs hope to keep L'Jarius Sneed around, but the odds of that aren't as high as fans might like. These 3 rivals could take advantage.
By Mark Powell
1. L'Jarius Sneed has been linked with the Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to upgrade at the cornerback position this offseason after falling short of expectations in 2023. Philly got off to a great start to the season and even defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 11, only to come crashing back down to earth after Nick Sirianni took a regular-season win way too seriously. Sirianni's put his job in jeopardy by how he mismanaged his team down the stretch, but ultimately it would have been a reach to fire the Eagles coach a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance.
The Eagles defense failed to make much of an impact in their final few games and ultimately ran out of gas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield. A talented corner like Sneed would change all of that, as the Eagles lack a player who can shut down one entire side of the field. That's why ESPN's Matt Bowen thinks Philadelphia is a great fit for a play-making corner like Sneed.
"CB L'Jarius Sneed signs with the Eagles. Upgrading the cornerback position is an offseason priority in Philadelphia. With Sneed, the Eagles land one of the top veteran free agents, who has the coverage skills and ability to produce in Vic Fangio's system," Bowen wrote.
On paper it makes sense, but given the Eagles recent history with the Chiefs, it would only add fuel to the fire of this rivalry. Kansas City and Philadelphia do not like each other, and if Jalen Hurts can keep progressing and gain more comfort facing confusing blitz packages, they could meet again in the Super Bowl. This time, Sneed may be on the other sideline.