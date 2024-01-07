NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should give Dan Quinn a second chance as head coach
By Lior Lampert
With Black Monday quickly approaching in the 2023 NFL season, several teams are expected to be in search of a new head coach this offseason. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to be a hot commodity, as reported by David Moore of The Dallas Morning News, in the head coaching cycle this offseason and should have no shortage of suitors.
Before Quinn was the coordinator of one of the most ferocious and tenacious defensive units in the NFL, he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. In that span, Quinn had a 43-42 regular season record which resulted in a 2016 NFC South Divisional crown and a trip to the Super Bowl that same season.
Quinn’s defensive prowess combined with his head coaching experience and success will make him an appealing and highly sought-after candidate, with these three teams being logical destinations for him to get a second chance.
3. Washington Commanders
After undergoing an ownership change this past offseason, the Washington Commanders are going to endure more change in the coming weeks/months. It has been reported that the Commanders “are expected to make significant organizational changes ‘early next week,” with head coach Ron Rivera seemingly already having one foot out the door.
With the Commanders new ownership looking to make their imprint on the franchise, they could look to hire a coach of Quinn’s pedigree to galvanize the locker room. His proven track record as both a head coach and coordinator could provide a sense of stability within the Commanders organization while helping maximize the talents of defensive studs like Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
However, hiring a retread head coach may not be the direction a new ownership group wants to move forward. Not to mention, Commanders offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy is lurking in the shadows in hopes of finally getting his opportunity to be an NFL head coach.
Between players such as Payne and Allen among others, Quinn would have pieces to work with on the Commanders roster and could be the man who helps the franchise continue their transition from the Dan Snyder era.