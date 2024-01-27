NFL Rumors: 3 Dan Quinn replacements Cowboys need to have ready if DC leaves
For better or worse, it looks as if defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be as good as gone from the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. While the majority of the fan base was probably hoping that it would be Mike McCarthy and/or Quinn departing, the head coach remains in place while looking for a replacement for Quinn.
Though Quinn has not yet been officially hired away from the Cowboys, it seems almost inevitable at this point. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Quinn is one of the leading candidates for both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders openings, though he's been far more heavily connected to the former given his previous stint there.
It hasn't been a perfect tenure for Quinn in Dallas -- most notably, many have questioned his approach in playoff or high-profile games -- but the improvements on that side of the ball since his arrival have been stark. Replacing him will be looking to not just maintain that level of improvement, but perhaps improve upon that further too.
So where could the Cowboys look to replace Dan Quinn? These three candidates would all make sense as options in Dallas.
3. Al Harris (Cowboys DBs coach)
Particularly when it comes to the Cowboys, one has to consider the possibility of an internal promotion from the defensive staff to replace Quinn. And when doing that, there isn't a more obvious candidate to get that shot than defensive backs coach Al Harris.
Harris was a 15-year NFL veteran at cornerback, last playing with the Rams in 2011 and then getting into coaching as an intern with the Dolphins immediately after. But his star has really started to rise in recent years when he was hired in Dallas as the defensive backs coach in 2020. Since then, the proof has been in the pudding with the work Harris has done.
Since the Cowboys hired Harris, the team has led the league in turnovers with 116. Moreover, we've seen the secondary in Dallas make an immense leap. Yes, there have been stars made in terms of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but we've also seen the likes of Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson elevate to new heights as well. That's a testament to Harris and the work he's done with his position group.
When you then factor in his the tutelage he's received from Quinn, it makes a ton of sense for Harris to get his shot. Yes, the lack of experience having never been a defensive coordinator does carry an inherent risk for the franchise, but the fact of the matter is that his familiarity with this team and his track record with the Cowboys as well make Harris well worth consideration to replace Quinn if need be.