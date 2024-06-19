3 former Bears who are shockingly still not signed
By Lior Lampert
Out with the old, in with the new.
After three seasons with 2021 first-round quarterback Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears have moved on in the form of this year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.
Williams, labeled a generational prospect by many, will usher the Bears into the new era of Chicago football with him at the forefront.
Nonetheless, Fields was not the only notable offseason departure for Chicago. While most players the Bears have let walk in recent months have already found new homes, some remain available on the open market. Of the free agents still out there, it is shocking to see these three options remain available.
3. Rasheem Green, DE
Rasheem Green may not be a household name, but he has been a productive situational pass rusher since entering the league. A former third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, Green has racked up multiple sacks every season aside from his rookie campaign.
Green is only three seasons removed from dumping the passer a career-high 6.5 times with the Seahawks in 2021. Coincidentally, he started 16 of 17 games for Seattle and accrued his most sizable workload as a pro, logging a 67 percent defensive snap rate.
Only 27, Green could have another gear to his game, but he needs another opportunity to show it. Perhaps there is no better example than what happened once the Seahawks upped his usage.
Green struggled to carve out a more consistent role in his lone season with the Bears, especially following the arrival of Pro Bowler Montez Sweat. The former quickly took a backseat to the latter, and understandably so.
While it didn't work out in Chicago for Green, he is worthy of a flier elsewhere for teams needing additional juice off the edge.
2. Eddie Jackson, S
Not too long ago, we talked about Eddie Jackson being arguably the premier safety in the NFL. He burst onto the scene as a rookie before elevating his game to unprecedented heights the following year.
In 2018, Jackson earned Pro Football Focus' highest regular-season player grade by a safety since 2006 en route to All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. He amassed 51 combined tackles, 15 pass deflections, six interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles -- in only 14 games.
Unfortunately, Jackson has failed to replicate his elite production since then. However, he has still proven to be a capable and reliable option in the secondary.
Jackson fell well short of his expectations this year after pledging to have "one of the best seasons ever played by a safety." A foot injury limited him to 12 games, where he compiled 37 combined tackles, five pass deflections and an interception. Chicago released him as a cap casualty in February, giving the Bears $12.56 million of financial relief.
Entering his age-31 campaign, Jackson has plenty left in the tank and could benefit from a change of scenery. Surprisingly, a contender hasn't signed him to a one-year "prove it" deal. But maybe that will change between now and when training camp rolls around in late July.
1. Yannick Ngakoue, DE
Since 2019, Yannick Ngakoue has played for six different teams, which feels strange given how effective he has been.
Since entering the NFL in 2016, Ngakoue ranks ninth in total sacks (69.0). For context, he sits above perennial Pro Bowlers like Cameron Heyward, Trey Hendrickson and Joey Bosa in that department.
Ngakoue was in a similar position last offseason, not landing with a team until the Bears scooped him up on a one-year pact in August. However, he is now the odd man out of Chicago's ascending front seven.
Unfortunately, Ngakoue suffered a season-ending broken ankle in Week 14 this past season, so maybe that is playing into his market (or lack thereof). But regardless, he is a proven commodity and an experienced veteran worthy of a flier.
Despite the injury, Ngakoue posted 22 combined tackles (six for loss) and four sacks on a 72 percent defensive snap rate with the Bears. While those aren't world-beating numbers, he produced at least 9.5 dumps in consecutive campaigns.
Arguably the best pass rusher available, it is stunning that Ngakoue remains unsigned. It is rare to find a player of this caliber at a highly sought-after position at this juncture in the league year.