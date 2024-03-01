NFL Rumors: 3 Jaylon Johnson landing spots in 2024 free agency
If shutdown cornerback Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears can't agree on a long-term deal, these three landing spots are ideal destinations for the Pro Bowler.
By Lior Lampert
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were arguably the NFL’s most exciting and fun team to follow in 2023. They shocked the world by winning their first division title in 30 years en route to reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, where they were a half away from their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history before blowing a 17-point lead.
Heading into 2024, there is now a target on Detroit’s back like never before, but head coach Dan Campbell has gone on the record to let everyone know the Lions are “still on the hunt,” and a splash free-agency signing like Johnson could put the rest of the league on notice.
While the Lions enjoyed great success this past season, their secondary woes were an Achilles heel for the team all season. Detroit ranked 31st in opponent passing yards allowed per game (257.0) and surrendered the third-most yards per pass attempt (7.4) while allowing 1.7 touchdown passes per contest, good for 27th in the NFL.
Johnson would be a welcome addition who gives the Lions a bonafide No. 1 cornerback who can shut down the opposing team’s top wide receiver weekly. However, the pending contract extension of quarterback Jared Goff looms, which will impact Detroit’s financial flexibility for this offseason.