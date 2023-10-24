NFL Rumors: 3 Teams that needs a Jaylon Johnson trade like air
The NFL trade deadline is a week away, and several teams need to call the Chicago Bears about acquiring CB Jaylon Johnson
1. Baltimore Ravens
This is a shocker, but perhaps doing a deal with Baltimore, similar to how the Roquan Smith deal was done, might not be such a bad idea, considering that the Ravens have aspirations of knocking off the Chiefs and proving that Lamar Jackson is worth the investment made.
Baltimore's defense showed against Detroit what they can be like when everything comes together, imagine if that unit only gets stronger. Additionally, helping Lamar Jackson get more chances to score on offense never hurts. Plus, the AFC North has some pass-happy quarterbacks (Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow), so why not try to distance yourself from the competition in the right way?
it won't come cheap for the Ravens, but they have been known to take calculated risks on players. Jaylon Johnson has no off-the-field issues so that won't be an issue in pursuing negotiations. The compensation, like with Dallas and KC, would be an interesting watch. If this deal was to happen, there would be even more of a reason to fear the Ravens.