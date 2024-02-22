NFL Rumors: 3 Josh Jacobs landing spots that can save former Raider
These three destinations make sense for Josh Jacobs if he and the Las Vegas Raiders cannot work out a contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension following his career year in 2022, where he racked up 2,053 scrimmage yards. Nearly one year later, the two sides find themselves in familiar territory.
The Raiders ultimately franchise-tagged Jacobs, which he refused to sign, leading them to agree to a one-year contract worth slightly more than the tag (roughly $11.7 million).
Based on how things unfolded last offseason, it is hard to envision a scenario where Jacobs willingly plays under the tag in 2024. However, if Las Vegas wants to prevent their stud tailback from hitting the open market and can’t find common ground on an extension, they have until Mar. 5 to either franchise or transition tag him. So, what will the Raiders do?
Do they re-sign Jacobs to a multi-year contract in line with Spotrac’s $10.6 million calculated annual salary market value? Or, do they tag him again and risk him holding out? Alternatively, they could tag-and-trade him, or let him walk in free agency.
Time is of the essence for the Raiders and Josh Jacobs, but the latter will have no shortage of suitors if he hits unrestricted free agency, with these three landing spots making sense as prime destinations.
3. Josh Jacobs joins the Bills Mafia
In recent seasons, any time a high-profile running back has become available, the Buffalo Bills have been on the shortlist of teams mentioned as potential suitors.
The Bills have made it clear that they’d like to upgrade the running back position and take some of the rushing burden off of dynamic dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, and Jacobs would be able to help in that regard.
In 2023, Allen accounted for over 75 percent of Buffalo’s offensive yardage, which is outrageous. If the Bills want their franchise signal-caller to be at his best when the games matter most in January and February, easing his burden throughout the regular season would do wonders.
In comes Jacobs, a running back who is capable of handling 20-plus touches a game, moving the chains and constantly gaining extra yardage with his ferocious running style. Despite his stature, Jacobs is a bruiser who can handle some of (if not most of) the short-yardage and goal-line opportunities that Allen has had to soak up out of necessity in Buffalo.
Giving Allen a running back like Jacobs would make his life a lot easier, and in turn, help the Bills as they look to finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.