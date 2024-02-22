NFL Rumors: 3 Josh Jacobs landing spots that can save former Raider
These three destinations make sense for Josh Jacobs if he and the Las Vegas Raiders cannot work out a contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
2. Josh Jacobs and Lamar Jackson form the league’s most dangerous backfield
Like the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens continually find themselves connected to talented running backs to pair with their franchise quarterback. After finishing as the AFC’s No. 1 seed before another disappointing playoff showing, the Ravens are primed to get another crack at it in 2024.
Arguably the most talented roster in the league, Baltimore doesn’t have many holes to fill this offseason, making them a perfect team to swoop in and sign Jacobs.
With how the running back position is valued in today’s NFL, paying a running back is more of a luxury than a necessity when it comes to constructing a team. Considering the Ravens don’t have as many needs as other teams, targeting a dynamic running back could be in play.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that some “personnel people inside the league believe the Ravens will target a running back with pedigree in free agency,” like Jacobs.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Baltimore listed as the consensus favorite to be legendary running back Derrick Henry’s next team, but what if the Ravens elect to pursue the younger option with less tread on his tires? Jacobs, 26, is four years younger than Henry.
Based on Fowler’s report and Henry’s next destination odds, it’s clear Baltimore is in the market to upgrade the running back position. Pairing Jacobs with MVP Lamar Jackson would create the league’s most dangerous backfield.