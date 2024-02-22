NFL Rumors: 3 Josh Jacobs landing spots that can save former Raider
These three destinations make sense for Josh Jacobs if he and the Las Vegas Raiders cannot work out a contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
1. Josh Jacobs replaces Tony Pollard in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys could elect to replace one pending free-agent running back with another this offseason if they let Tony Pollard walk and pursue Jacobs. Pollard was also franchise-tagged last season, but he played under the tag unlike the former.
Now, Pollard is set to hit unrestricted free agency barring Dallas deciding to sign him to a long-term contract or tagging him for a second time.
However, the 2022 Pro Bowler regressed heavily in his newfound three-down role in 2023 following the departure of long-time Cowboys workhorse tailback Ezekiel Elliot, making it tough to justify a multi-year contract at his expected market value of $6.5 million annually according to Spotrac.
Pollard is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-low in yards per carry (4.0), and yards per touch (4.3). It is noteworthy that he fractured his fibula in the 2022 Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers, which likely impacted his explosiveness in 2023. Conversely, does it make sense to retain Pollard if he is trending downward after a serious injury?
Matt Bowen of ESPN has the Cowboys listed as the best team fit for Jacobs, under the “expectation [Tony] Pollard does not return to Dallas…”
Bowen cites Jacobs’ ability to grind out tough yards in a high-volume role while also possessing the receiving prowess to make an impact out of the backfield as a pass-catcher as reasons why the fit is ideal for both sides.