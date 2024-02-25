NFL Rumors: 3 Khalil Mack trade suitors who need to make a deal with LA
Naturally, the talk this time of year around the NFL largely centers around free agency. But let's not forget that this is also the height of NFL trade season wherein franchises could potentially look to save money by moving on from a veteran nearing the end of his contract, or other teams could also be looking to add an instant-impact player in exchange for draft capital. This offseason, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack could fit that bill on both ends of the spectrum.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter's Sunday episode that the Chargers could get trade calls on Mack, who is under contract through 2025. Fowler reported (h/t Bleacher Report) that "multiple teams" are keeping an eye on Mack after his 17-sack season in 2023 with Los Angeles and with the Bolts being able to save north of $20 million by trading him this offseason in addition to potential suitors having the Chargers eat some the veteran's salary.
Mack could be an instant-impact player for any contender on the edge that has the ability to go out and get him. So which potential playoff teams and contenders should be ready to make a Khalil Mack trade? We have three such teams in mind.
3. Rams could use a veteran star like Khalil Mack on the edge
If you want to feel foolish, simply think back and recall how you were thinking about the Los Angeles Rams going into the 2023 campaign. The general consensus was largely that this could be one of the worst teams in the league with the state of the roster coming into the season.
Sean McVay then went and worked some wizardry with a healthy Matthew Stafford, including making Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams immediate stars, and took the Rams to the playoffs.
Having said that, the Rams shouldn't be trying to play the NFL season on expert mode every year just because they have McVay patrolling the sidelines. The offense is, overall, in pretty good shape, but the defense was a patchwork unit around Aaron Donald throughout last year, meaning that they could stand to upgrade at virtually every spot. And landing Donald some help up front in the form of Khalil Mack would make a lot of sense.
The Rams are currently looking at a edge rusher group of 2023 third-rounder Byron Young, Michael Hoecht, Nick Hampton, and Keir Thomas. Again, it's almost a miracle this is the defense of a playoff team. But while LA shouldn't be quick to trade their first first-round pick since they took Jared Goff No. 1 overall, immediately improving on the edge by trading a pick in Rounds 2-5 for Mack -- whatever it would take -- to move him to the other Los Angeles franchise would certainly behoove them.