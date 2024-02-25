NFL Rumors: 3 Khalil Mack trade suitors who need to make a deal with LA
2. Packers might accelerate their timeline with Khalil Mack trade
Few teams are more fascinating to consider in the 2024 offseason than the Green Bay Packers. Just a year ago, there were a multitude of questions about the historic franchise as they turned the page at quarterback from a stalwart in Aaron Rodgers to an unproven and inexperienced former first-round pick in Jordan Love.
But then Jordan Love played... and played well, increasingly so throughout the 2023 season. He ultimately guided the Packers to a playoff berth, a Wild Card Round win over the Cowboys, and nearly an upset over the 49ers in the Divisional Round. Now, instead of question marks, Green Bay sits with one of the youngest rosters in the league and a bright future ahead.
Edge rusher isn't necessarily a dire need for the Packers, it should be said, but it is an area where the franchise could conceivably alter and accelerate their timeline as new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley takes over for Joe Barry. Green Bay has Rashan Gary in tow along with veteran Preston Smith and 2023 first-rond pick Lukas Van Ness. However, Smith could be a cap casualty while Van Ness appears to still be a bit raw before taking an every-down role.
As such, the notion of trading a mid-round pick for Khalil Mack should be a serious consideration for the Packers. He would be an instant upgrade over Smith if the latter is let loose and would give Van Ness more time to develop. Meanwhile, the pairing of Gary and Mack would be one of the most physically gifted edge rusher duos in the league, one that could wreak havoc and help the club restake its claim atop the NFC North.