NFL Rumors: 3 Khalil Mack trade suitors who need to make a deal with LA
1. Lions perfect running mate for Aidan Hutchinson is Khalil Mack
From where I'm sitting, there's no better trade fit for Khalil Mack than the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell's team is fresh off of making the NFC Championship Game and they have a stout young core around veterans like Jared Goff to help continue their ascent and potentially break the painful Super Bowl drought that the fan base has been tortured by for decades.
The defense undeniably leveled up over recent years and a big part of that has been Aidan Hutchinson, the former No. 2 overall pick, in his first two NFL seasons. He started out as a promising starter in his rookie campaign, but blossomed into a bonafide force off the edge by the end of his sophmore season.
One thing that stood out over the course of the 2023 season with Hutchinson and the Lions, however, was the lack of help and complementary pieces to their budding star edge rusher. Yes, Detroit was able to continue piecing together a good unit up front, but they simply haven't had the thoroughbred horses that you would love to see around a contender.
While the draft or even free agency is an option for the Lions, going after a player like Mack would make even more sense. Giving up a Day 2 or 3 pick would likely get the trade done, as mentioned, and allow Detroit to continue filling out their young roster fully in other avenues. And in doing so, they would have a much more fully formed defensive front, something that could elevate the Lions from newcomer contender to outright favorite in the NFC.