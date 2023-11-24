NFL Rumors: 3 landing spots for Derek Barnett as Eagles waive former first-rounder
The Philadelphia Eagles waived former 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett. Here are three teams that should add the pass rusher.
By Scott Rogust
Before the start of the 2023 regular season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett received permission from the team to seek a trade elsewhere. The desire at the time was so Barnett could get more playing time on a new team, as the edge rusher depth chart was loaded with the likes of Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and Brandon Graham. Ultimately, Barnett and the Eagles couldn't find a taker by the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
On Friday, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles waived Barnett. With that, Barnett will wait and see if he will be claimed off waivers, or if he will get to choose which team he will play for if he clears and hits free agency.
Here are three teams that should take a chance on the former 2017 first-round pick.
Chiefs should swipe the former Eagles pass rusher after Week 11 loss
Back in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Eagles in a Super Bowl 57 rematch on Monday Night Football. Even though the Chiefs led 17-7 entering halftime, they lost 21-17 to the Eagles. How about the Chiefs bring in a former Eagles player to help out a strength of the team -- the pass rush?
The Chiefs defense held the Eagles offense and quarterback Jalen Hurts at bay for most of the game. Kansas City limited Philadelphia to just 238 yards of offense and sacked Hurts five times for a loss of 26 yards. Even though the team limited the Eagles' high-powered offense, wide receiver drops ultimately doomed the Chiefs.
Kansas City has a legitimate pass rusher in George Karlaftis, who has developed significantly in less than two years with the team. Not to mention, the team has Chris Jones on the interior of the defensive line and led the team with 7.5 sacks.
Barnett hasn't played much this season, as he was limited to just 99 snaps, where he just recorded three tackles and two run stops in that amount of playing time.
It's unknown if Barnett will get any significant playing time in the final month-plus of the season. But if a team wants to stack up on the defensive line, it certainly wouldn't hurt to put a claim in. If the Chiefs want to go scorched Earth to improve their chances of winning their third Super Bowl title in the past five years, adding a former first-rounder in Barnett wouldn't hurt.