NFL Rumors: 3 landing spots for Derek Barnett as Eagles waive former first-rounder
The Philadelphia Eagles waived former 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett. Here are three teams that should add the pass rusher.
By Scott Rogust
Raiders could bolster playoff odds and pass rush with Derek Barnett
The Las Vegas Raiders were trending outside of playoff eligibility with head coach Josh McDaniels at the helm. But after a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, Raiders owner Mark Davis fired McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. With McDaniels out, Davis promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce to interim head coach. Thus far, the team is playing inspired football and is firmly in the playoff discussion after winning two of their next three games following McDaniels' firing.
Las Vegas' pass rush unit is led by Maxx Crosby, who has 10.5 sacks to his credit entering Week 12. Behind him with the second-most sacks is linebacker Robert Spillane with 2.5.
In terms of pressures, Crosby leads with 39 with Malcolm Koonce ranking second with 20.
The team does have 2022 first-round pick Tyree Wilson, who has played in every game this season but hasn't been able to get to the quarterback much. In 176 pass-rush snaps, Wilson recorded six pressures, four quarterback hurries, and two sacks.
If the Raiders want to keep their playoff hopes intact for the remainder of the season, adding Barnett to their pass rush could help. Again, it wouldn't hurt since they play the Kansas City Chiefs twice in this final stretch of the season and the surging Denver Broncos once.